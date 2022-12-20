Iran FM conveys pres. Raeisi's message to Jordan king

In the meeting with King Abdullah in Amman, the Iranian foreign minister expressed thanks to Jordan for the successful holding of the "Baghdad-2" conference.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the necessity of developing cooperation between regional countries to strengthen peace, stability, and security and increase economic and trade relations.

The Iranian minister also explained the fields of joint political and economic cooperation and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand political relations and develop economic and trade relations with Jordan.

In the meeting, which was attended by the Jordan Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and some Jordanian security officials, King Abdullah pointed to the respectful view of the Jordanian people toward the Iranians and called for the opening of a new chapter of bilateral relations and regional cooperation between the two nations.

He said that the Muslim countries share the same fate in cooperation and participation in establishing common stability and security.

Also in the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the written message of President Raeisi to the King of Jordan and the King of Jordan thanked the Iranian president for his sincere message.

MNA