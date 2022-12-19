Iran FM, Qatar diplomat confer on ties, JCPOA talks

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met on the sidelines of the third Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat congratulated Qatar on its national day as well as the successful holding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover in the meeting, the issues of mutual interest and the latest status of talks to remove the sanctions between Iran and the world powers were discussed and the two sides emphasized the determination of the two countries in order to grow and develop their political and economic relations.

Speaking in the TDF, the Iranian foreign minister noted that Europe is paying the price for the US’ policies in the Ukraine war.

MNA