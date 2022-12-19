  1. Politics
Iran FM, Qatar diplomat confer on ties, JCPOA talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister and the Qatari deputy foreign minister discussed bilateral relations and the latest situation of the JCPOA talks between Iran and the P4+1 on the removal of sanctions.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met on the sidelines of the third Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat congratulated Qatar on its national day as well as the successful holding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover in the meeting, the issues of mutual interest and the latest status of talks to remove the sanctions between Iran and the world powers were discussed and the two sides emphasized the determination of the two countries in order to grow and develop their political and economic relations.

Speaking in the TDF, the Iranian foreign minister noted that Europe is paying the price for the US’ policies in the Ukraine war.

