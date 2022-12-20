Iran, Oman FMs discuss regional cooperation

The Iranian and Omani foreign ministers held a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd edition of the Baghdad Conference in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Developing the economic level of the countries of the region was another topic discussed between Amir-Abdollahian and Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

In his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian cited that the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first and second editions of the Baghdad Conference shows the importance Iran attaches to the region and the development of Iraq.

MP/IRN84975867