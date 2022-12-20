  1. Politics
Dec 20, 2022, 4:50 PM

Iran, Oman FMs discuss regional cooperation

Iran, Oman FMs discuss regional cooperation

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a meeting with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi stressed the need for regional cooperation.

The Iranian and Omani foreign ministers held a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd edition of the Baghdad Conference in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Developing the economic level of the countries of the region was another topic discussed between Amir-Abdollahian and Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

In his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian cited that the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first and second editions of the Baghdad Conference shows the importance Iran attaches to the region and the development of Iraq.

MP/IRN84975867

News Code 195187

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News