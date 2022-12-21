EU's Borrell, Omani FM discuss Iran

"Meeting Omani Foreign Minister @badralbusaidi, I stressed the positive dynamics in our bilateral relations," Borrell wrote in a tweet, posting a picture of his meeting with the Omani FM.

"We also discussed developments in Iran and related to JCPOA," he added.

Other regional challenges were also discussed between Borrell and Albusaidi, according to him.

Borrell and Albusaidi met and held talks on the sidelines of the 2nd edition of the Baghdad Conference in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Delegations from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt participated in the event along with delegations from the EU, France, and Arab regional countries.

The Iranian delegation to the regional conference in the Jordanian capital is headed by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

