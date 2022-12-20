FM voices Iran's readiness to develop ties with entire region

The conference in Amman was in fact the second edition of the conference which was held in August 2021 in Baghdad.

Delegations from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and Egypt participated in the event along with delegations from the EU, France and Arab regional countries.

The Iranian delegation to the regional conference in the Jordanian capital is headed by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

FM Amir-Abdollahian of Iran:

Addressing the event, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that dialogue among the countries of the region to reach a common understanding in order to establish peace and stability is not an option but a necessity.

"I hope that in light of such meetings we will reach a stable, prosperous and strong region," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that the 13th government under President Ebrahim Raeisi has developed its relations with Iraq's neighboring countries since taking office in August 2021.

He also said that Iran supports Iraq and the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in order to realize the prosperity of the country.

The top Iranian diplomat further pointed to the anti-terror icons, generals Qassem Soleimani of Iran and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis of Iraq, saying that they will be remembered by nations of the region.

"I declare Iran's readiness to cooperate with all countries in the region," Amir-Abdollahian further said.

He said he earlier today held talks with Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, and while thanking him for his constructive role in the Vienna talks, he had told him that Tehran is ready to conclude the talks if its red lines are respected.

King Abdullah of Jordan:

King Abdullah of Jordan said "We support Iraq's efforts in preserving its security and sovereignty and strengthening regional security.

Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq:

The Iraqi premier said that his government has adopted an open approach with the aim of establishing regional and international partnerships based on common interests.

"We are working together to change from consumer countries to producer countries through the creation of joint industrial zones.

Al-Sudani further said that his government has started an anti-corruption campaign.

He also said that "We intend to seriously cooperate with our neighbors Turkey and Iran and find the best way for joint management of transboundary water resources."

Macron, the president of France:

"If we want to guarantee Iraq's stability, we must resolve its problems with its neighbors," Emmanuel Macron of France said in the conference.

Macron said that his country supports energy link projects with countries in the region.

The French president said that the stability of the West Asia region is important while saying that the security in the region after the Ukraine war has been undermined.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the president of Egypt:

The Egyptian president said that the security situation in Iraq has improved considerably, adding Iraq's success is a success of the entire region.

