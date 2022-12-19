  1. World
North Korea conducts trials of intelligence satellite

North Korea conducts trials of intelligence satellite

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – On Sunday, North Korea conducted trials related to the final stage of developing a military intelligence satellite, the media sources reported on Monday.

It is noted that a test satellite was launched from the Sohae satellite launching station.

According to Japan’s Defense Ministry, on Sunday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, Tass reported. They covered a distance of about 500 km at a maximum height of 550 km and fell beyond Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Earlier this week, at the Sohae testing ground, North Korea conducted successful trials of its high-thrust solid-fuel engine.

