S Korea orders striking steel, petchem truckers back to work

During opening remarks at a televised meeting of the country's cabinet, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told the members to issue the "start work" order.

Tens of thousands striking truckers are demanding a minimum wage program be permanent and broader. The government has so far refused, but has said it can extend it beyond the current three years.

The Democratic Party, an opposition party that holds a majority in parliament, has decided to support the government's extension proposal, according to media reports.

"The government remains steadfast. We absolutely have to break the vicious cycle of an unjustified organized act," Han said.

No more negotiation sessions have been planned, a senior union official said, Nikkei Asia reported.

Steel shipments are running at 48% of normal levels, and shipments of petrochemical products have fallen to about 20%, the transport ministry said on Thursday, raising concerns that those disruptions would hurt production of cars and ships.

Petrochemical companies are considering cutting production as early as this weekend because of shortages of raw materials and space for unused inventory.

The "start work" order last month was the first time the government had forced striking workers back on the job. Failure to comply can lead to cancellation of licences, three years in jail or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,550).

The government has said its order has been effective in getting striking truckers back on the road, but the union says they will take legal action with the help of certified labor attorneys to defy the order.

Some truckers say loss of income during the strike is making it difficult for drivers to maintain the industrial action.

