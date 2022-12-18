N Korea fires ballistic missiles off east coast

South Korea's military detected the launch of two North Korean ballistic missiles from its northwest Tongchangri area.

The missiles flew across the country toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It said the missiles were fired about 50 minutes apart but gave no further details, such as precisely what type of weapons North Korea fired and how far they flew, ABC reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea's military has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japanese officials also said they spotted the two missile launches from North Korea.

Its coast guard said the missiles fired from North Korea fell into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Japanese coast guard officials said both missiles landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

MA/PR