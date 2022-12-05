N. Korea fires 130 artillery shells off its east, west coasts

According to the news outlet, the South Korean military detected artillery firings, thought to involve multiple rocket launchers, from Kangwon Province toward the Sea of Japan and from South Hwanghae Province towards the Yellow Sea at 2:59 pm.

According to Seoul, the firings violate an inter-Korean agreement dated September 19, 2018, TASS reported.

DPRK firings come after detecting military drills across the border in the South. South Korea and the United States were conducting a joint land-based firing drill near the border in Cheorwon County in the middle of the peninsula on Monday. Their drill will continue on Tuesday.

MP/PR