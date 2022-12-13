China vows response to latest US sanctions

Asked about the latest round of sanctions imposed last Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the move “grossly interferes” in his country’s affairs and “gravely undermines” relations with the US, adding that China would take “effective and resolute measures” in response, RT reported.

“The US imposed illegal sanctions on Chinese officials under domestic law and the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Tibet,” he told reporters on Monday. “Affairs related to Tibet are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from any other country.”

“The US has no right to impose unwarranted sanctions against other countries and is in no position to act as a ‘world policeman.’ We urge the US to withdraw its so-called sanctions immediately”, continued Wenbin.

The US Treasury announced a wave of new sanctions against 40 people in nine countries last week to mark ‘International Human Rights Day’, including current and former officials in North Korea, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guinea, Iran, Mali, China, Russia, and the Philippines.

Two Chinese nationals, Wu Yingjie and Zhang Hongbo, were targeted for alleged “human rights abuses” in the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

