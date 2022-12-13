  1. Politics
Dec 13, 2022, 12:30 PM

Seoul says to coordinate with US, Japan on N. Korea sanctions

Seoul says to coordinate with US, Japan on N. Korea sanctions

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – South Korea, Japan, and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, claimed at a meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta with his US and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was "becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat".

North Korea's further provocation will be met by a firm and united response from the international community," he said, Reuters reported. 

The three countries this month imposed more sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programs after Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile test.

SKH/PR

News Code 194872

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News