Seoul says to coordinate with US, Japan on N. Korea sanctions

Kim Gunn, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, claimed at a meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta with his US and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was "becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat".

North Korea's further provocation will be met by a firm and united response from the international community," he said, Reuters reported.

The three countries this month imposed more sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programs after Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile test.

