General Bagheri congratulated Pak Su-il on his appointment as the new General Staff Department (GSD) of the Korean People's Army.

In his congratulatory message, the Iranian commander said that mutual cooperation on the path of establishing regional peace and stability and countering any disruptive measures of global security and unilateralism should be further developed.

He also wished success for the two Asian countries in achieving their objectives.

