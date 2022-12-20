  1. World
DPRK says bans not able to stop missile development program

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, says that her country is not afraid of sanctions and the bans won't stop DPRK from continuing its weapons development program.

Kim Yo Jong said those who doubt the capabilities of North Korea's missiles will soon be able to see what they can do, the Korean state news agency reported.

She said this in an article criticizing Seoul and foreign experts who questioned the performance of North Korean missile and satellite technologies, according to Sputnik.

Pyongyang has recently carried out numerous ballistic missile tests.

According to state media, Kim Jong Un's sister also denied statements by unnamed foreign experts who doubted that satellite systems, also tested by North Korea, were able to operate normally.

She also reiterated that North Korea was not afraid of sanctions. “But with our right to survival and development being threatened, why are we afraid of sanctions ... and why would we stop?”

