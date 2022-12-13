Iran's exports to Iraq increase by 4%: TPOI

The TPOI head Alireza Peyman-Pak said on Tuesday that "according to the statistics released by the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA), the "non-oil" exports to Iraq during the first 8 months of 1401 (March 21-October 21) was about $4,305 billion, which shows 4% increase compared to the same period in 1400, when that figure was $4,133 billion."

Peyman-Pak said that the non-oil exports to Iraq were $3.62 billion that period, which compared to the same period last year shows a 36% increase.

According to him, total Iran's exports to Iraq, natural gas exports included are valued at $4.665 billion, which shows a 24% decrease compared to the same period last year. The export of natural gas to Iraq during the 8 months of this year has decreased by $1.6 billion compared to the same period last year.

Out of the total of the first 100 items exported to Iraq, 70 items witnessed an increase in their exports while exports of 30 items experienced a decrease.

Steel ingots, urea fertilizer, transformers, steel pipes, profiles, plastic products, wood and wood products, mineral and metal industries, wire and cable, dairy products, and large energy-consuming household appliances have had the highest growth in exports to Iraq during that period.

MNA/5654151