Mohammad Badri said that the exported commodities from March 21 to November 21 are worth $ 96.6 million.

He went on to say that the imported goods during the said period are worth $ 54.4 million.

Petrochemical products, steel, cement, tomato paste, and saffron are among the major exported items, the official noted.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Germany, Russia, and China are the main destination countries for export, he pointed out.

