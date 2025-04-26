11 killed in RSF drone attack on Sudan displacement camp

In a statement late on Friday, the local governor said the attack knocked out a nearby power station for the fourth time since the war between the RSF and the Sudanese army began two years ago, according to Al Jazeera.

The attack marks a deadly escalation in the ongoing conflict, with a further 23 people injured, a medical official said. Witnesses said at least nine children were among the wounded.

“My son, my cousin, my daughter’s husband and two children, my cousin’s children are dead. The boy is 10 years old and the girl is about two years old,” witness Haleema told Al Jazeera.

Over the past months, the RSF has been accused of attacking power infrastructure in Sudanese army-controlled areas across central and northern Sudan.

The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, denies carrying out drone attacks.

MNA