Russia's Embassy condoles Iran on Bandar Abbas explosion

"Any request from the Iranian government for assistance will be immediately forwarded to Moscow so that the necessary decisions can be made operationally," the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

"We also express our sympathy to the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy recovery and survivors patience and success," the statement said.

The Embassy also announced that there were immediate reports on any Russian citizens being affected in the incident. All Russian foreign institutions are completely safe and continue their normalcy, said the statement.

At least 5 were killed and more than 700 others were injured in Iran's Bandar Abbas explosion on Saturday.

The explosion which was followed by a massive fire is thought to have been caused by inflammable containers at the port.

MNA