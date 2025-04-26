Iran president talks to Indian, Pakistani PMs by phone

In a phone call with the Indian Prime Minister, the Iranian President strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, India, and expressed sympathy with the government and people of that country.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the need for cooperation among regional countries to confront terrorism and strengthen unity against this shared phenomenon of terrorism.

In the phone conversation with the Pakistani prime minister also on Saturday, the Iranian president stressed cooperation to confront the sinister phenomenon of terrorism as a necessity.

Iran is ready to help for a de-escalation and resolve misunderstandings between Pakistan and India, Pezeshkian told Sharif.

The Pakistani premier, for his part said that, "like the Islamic Republic of Iran, we emphasize peace, stability, and enduring security in the region."

Emphasizing the necessity of a joint fight against terrorism, the Iranian president added that, "Recent terrorist incidents have doubled the necessity of greater regional cooperation to confront the sinister phenomenon of terrorism and destroy the financial and weapons infrastructures of terrorist groups. We must focus all our efforts on establishing peace, security, and tranquility in the region.

MNA