FM Spox. comments on ongoing round of Iran-US talks

"The Iran-US indirect talks continue in a serious atmosphere, with the parties exchanging their positions and views on both areas of effective sanctions relief and confidence-building regarding the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program/protecting Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy, through the Omani side," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X as the talks were underway.

Earlier on Saturday, Baghaei rejected the claims by Western media that Iran's missiles were up for discussion in the ongoing talks in Oman, saying that the talks are only focusing on the nuclear issue.

