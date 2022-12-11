Borrell denies rumors Turkey bypassing Russia sanctions

According to Josep Borrell, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu presented a report on the flow of imports to Turkey from the EU and exports from Turkey to Russia, RT reported.

Borrell confirmed that this information does confirm an increase in the movement of goods from Turkey to Russia.

“But at the same time, no increase in imports from the EU to Turkey has been recorded.

This means that this thesis about the re-export of European goods from the EU to Russia through Turkey, according to the data provided by the Turkish minister, is not confirmed, ”RIA Novosti quotes the European diplomat.

Borrell also stressed that Ankara did not make statements about joining the EU anti-Russian sanctions.

Turkey previously noted that anti-Russian sanctions imposed because of the situation in Ukraine will be considered legitimate only if the decision on them is made under the auspices of the UN.

The official representative of the president of the country, Ibrahim Kalyn, said that Turkey does not intend to join the sanctions against Russia.

