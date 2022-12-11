Iran-Kenya trade at $50 million

Iran’s exports to Kenya reached 86,156 tons worth $38.3 million during the period, registering a 20% year-on-year decrease, says Rouhollah Latifi, the deputy head of Iran-South Africa Merchants Club.

Bitumen worth $29.71 million accounted for 78% of the exports. It was followed by industrial oils and other petroleum derivatives worth $3.75 million with a share of 10% in total exports, food and agricultural products worth 1.43 million with d a share of 4%, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR