  1. Iran
Apr 26, 2025, 5:24 PM

Pezeshkian orders probe into Shahid Rajaee Port blast

Pezeshkian orders probe into Shahid Rajaee Port blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident occurred on Saturday at Shahid Rajaee Port.

Expressing his deep regret and sympathy for the victims of the incident that happened in the southern province of Hormozgan, President Pezeshkian issued an order to investigate the situation and causes of the incident.

He wished speedy recovery for the injured in this terrible explosion.

An explosion hit Hormozgan Province in southern Iran on Saturday afternoon, leaving casualties.

Pezeshkian orders probe into Shahid Rajaee Port blast

The explosion occurred at around 12:30 a.m. local time at the Port of Shahid Rajaee. Rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

According to initial reports, the location of the explosion was an office building. Sources say that a fuel tank in Shahid Rajaee Port exploded for an unknown reason.

The explosion left at least 516 people injured. Initial reports indicate that 4 people lost their lives following the blast.

MNA

News ID 231073
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News