Iran aquatic products export sees 68% hike: official

Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad pointed out that the export of aquatics products has seen a 68 percent growth in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar (March 21 to October 22).

During the said period, exports of aquatic products have increased by 28% in terms of tonnage and 68% in value compared to the same period last year, he noted.

As reported, Iran’s exports of shrimp to Russia have risen up to three and a half fold from March 21 to Dec. 3, showing a considerable hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

