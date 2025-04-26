Esteghlal, Malavan book place in 2024/25 Hazfi Cup semifinals

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal edged past first tier Paykan 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Ramin Rezaeian in the 74th minute from the penalty spot, Tehran Times reported.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Sepahan lost to Malavan 4-2 on penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

On Friday, Gol Gohar had advanced to the semifinals, beating Nassaji 3-1 in Ghaemshahr.

Esteghlal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each in Hazfi Cup, which founded in 1976.

