Apr 26, 2025, 10:59 PM

Esteghlal, Malavan book place in 2024/25 Hazfi Cup semifinals

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Esteghlal and Malavan football teams booked their place in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinals on Saturday.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal edged past first tier Paykan 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Ramin Rezaeian in the 74th minute from the penalty spot, Tehran Times reported.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Sepahan lost to Malavan 4-2 on penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

On Friday, Gol Gohar had advanced to the semifinals, beating Nassaji 3-1 in Ghaemshahr.

Esteghlal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each in Hazfi Cup, which founded in 1976.

