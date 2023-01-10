Iran operationalizes 8 new trade centers in Africa

Seyyed Mohammad Sadegh Qanadzadeh, Director General of the TOPI's Africa department made the remarks at the North Africa Business Capacity Review Conference in Tehran on Tuesday where he stressed the need for greater focus on making maximum use of the African continent's potentials.

The TOPI official hailed the extensive measures taken by TPOI in order to create and increase bilateral recognition between Iran and the countries of the African continent. He mentioned the imminent dispatch of 3 advisors to different regions of Africa and numerous specialized meetings with the export unions and syndicates of the country over the past 9 months.

Qanadzadeh stated that the high capacity of commercial centers under the supervision of the TPOI in the target countries is one of the most important means of entering the market, and said, "A network of 8 trade centers has been activated across the African continent and provides a wide range of services to production and export companies that have a presence in the African market."

According to him, these centers are located in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria and South Africa and this network will be completed by the end of the year.

MNA/5677791