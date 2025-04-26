Iran-US talks held in more serious atmosphere: Araghchi

"Negotiations with United States held in much serious atmosphere than before," said Araghchi.

He said that the "Next round of talks to be held with US envoy Steve Witkoff."

He continued to say that "We have reached a point where we have to discuss detailed nuclear negotiations ."

"Talks were only limited to nuclear issues, removal of sanctions," he continued.

"There are still differences on the general issues and the details," Araghchi said, adding that "Our optimism is extremely cautious."

