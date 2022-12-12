Seafood exports surge 60% to $172 mn in 7 months

According to the head of Iran’s Seafood Producers and Exporters Union, more than 88,000 tons of seafood worth $172 million were exported from Iran during the first seven months of the current Iranian year, registering a 15% and 60% rise in tonnage and value respectively compared with the similar period of last year,

“So far this year, we have exported seafood to 57 countries,” Ali Akbar Khodaei was also quoted as saying by ILNA.

According to the official, Iran’s seafood industry has created about 260,000 direct jobs.

“About 50% of the jobs in processing firms, conserve industries, research and development departments, and education centers are held by women,” he said, Financial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR