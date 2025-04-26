Sympathies with Iran pour in after Bandar Abbas blast

According to the latest statistics released by the Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, who is visiting the regime where the massive blast occurred, death toll from the explosion rose to 8, while nearly 750 were injured.

The fire is spreading to the nearby shipment containers, while a lot of firefighters have been sent to the area to extinguish the fire.

There have been messages of condolences and sympathy from Saudi Arabia, Japan, Turkmenistan, Qatar, etc, who offered assistance in dealing with the fire in addition to expressing condolences and sympathies.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear as the investigations were still underway by the relevant authorities. Local officials have blamed an explosion in one of the shipment containers in the port for the huge blast at the other inflammable containers nearby.

This item is being updated...