Iran, Chine presidents to meet in near future: minister

Speaking in a TV interview about the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program between Iran and China, Ehsan Khandouzi said that a summit was held on Tuesday in Tehran with the presence of Iran’s First Vice President [Mohammad Mokhber] and the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister [Hu Chunhua] to provide the agreements between Iran and China in the upcoming meeting between the presidents of the two countries which will take place in the future.

According to the minister, 16 points of understanding between the two countries to implement the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program between Iran and China were finalized at the summit.

He said that the two sides will provide the ground for implementation [of agreements] in the shortest possible time, adding that good preparations have been made for the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Iran and China.

Khandouzi pointed to the trade between the two countries, saying that Iran and China registered a 20% increase in trade despite international restrictions and sanctions.

Earlier on Monday, the spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced the increase in trade with China to over $20.2 billion in the first eight months of this Iranian year of 1401 compared to last year.

The total volume of trade between Iran and China in the first eight months Iranian year of 1401 (March 21-Novemeber 21, 2022) stood at more than 23 million tons in weight and more than $20.2 billion in value. $10.4 billion of that amount which weighed 20.2 tons were the share of exports, said Seyed Morteza Emadi.

