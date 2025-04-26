Yemen conducts drone attacks on Jaffa, Ashkelon, US ships

Yemen’s armed forces conducted two simultaneous military operations with two drones against strategic targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa and Ashkelon, he said, adding that the operations in the occupied territories are carried out in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their forces, Almasirah reported.

Yemen carried out a joint military operation against the US naval fleet, led by the aircraft carrier Truman in the northern Red Sea, he added.

Yahya Saree announced a joint military operation that the drone unit and the Yemeni Navy carried out with several drones, saying that this joint operation is in response to the continuous and daily US attacks on Yemen.

Yemen’s military operations in the Red and Arabian Seas will continue until the war in Gaza ends and the siege is lifted, the spokesman noted.

