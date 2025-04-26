Turkey launches drone attack on north Iraq

Arab soruces, citing eyewitnesses, reported that Turkish drones carried out heavy attacks that targeted the village of Miji and several other villages.

Reports added that the Turkish attacks left at least two people injured.

From time to time, the Turkish military carries out air strikes on PKK positions, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, US, and Turkey.

The Turkish military is said to have more than a dozen military bases in northern Iraq and many more in Syria under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorism.

