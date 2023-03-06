Iran in talks with Qatar in different economic fields

The TPOI head, Alireza Peyman-Pak made the remarks on the sidelines of the big Iran-Qatar trade and investment conference on Monday.

He pointed to the 13th administration's emphasis on developing relations with its neighbors, saying, "Qatar is one of the countries that, although politically and regionally, is closely related to Iran, not much attention been paid to the use of commercial and economic opportunities with that country over the past years."

The Iranian economic official said that during the new Iranian administration and in order to expand trade ties with Qatar, "sending a business economic attache to Qatar, establishing a trade center there, holding a special exhibition, and sending business delegations have been done."

"For this purpose and in line with the plans and activities of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Mine, today we are hosting the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and a delegation of Qatari businessmen and investors," Peyman-Pak said.

"In today's meeting, B2B meetings will be held with more than 100 Iranian economic activists, and business negotiation meetings will be held to sign contracts, develop imports and exports, and invest in collections for joint production and exports to different countries through Iran."

He went on to note, "Due to Qatar's membership in the PGCC- the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, it is possible to take advantage of this country's potential to enjoy free trade."

Peyman-Pak, who is also Iran's deputy industry minister, continued to say, "In today's meetings with the officials of Qatar's Ministry of Industry and Trade, we will have discussions in the field of sea transportation, insurance, banking issues, warranty and food security issues."

"The level of trade between Iran and Qatar is currently about 200 to 250 million dollars, and we are trying to increase this figure according to the plans," the deputy minister added.

"The focus of this delegation was on establishing food security, activating Iran's geopolitical position as a grain hub in the region with the presence and participation of Qatari capital and using the capacity of Hamad seaport," he further noted.

