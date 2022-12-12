Iran-China trade exceeds 20 billion$ in first 8 months

The total volume of trade between Iran and China in the first eight months Iranian year of 1401 (March 21-Novemeber 21, 2022) stood at more than 23 million tons in weight and more than $20.2 billion in value. $10.4 billion of that amount which weighed 20.2 tons were the share of exports, said Seyed Morteza Emadi, the IRICA spokesperson on Monday.

The total trade transactions in the first eight months of this year increased by 1.06% in weight and 1.2% in value compared to the same period last year, added Emadi.

Petrochemicals, different types of dried fruits, leather, saffron, and alloys were the major items exported to China from Iran while different types of industrial tools, types of clothes irons, components and parts of X-ray scanners, different types of paper and cardboard, dental operative units were among the major goods imported from China.

The IRICA spokesperson also said that in the last Iranian year of 1400, the total volume of trade with China increased by 28.1% in weight and 1.6% in value compared to the previous year.

