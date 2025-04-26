FM spox Baghaei briefs on ongoing Iran-US talks in Oman

"The third round of indirect Iran-US talks, which began at around 10 a.m., is being held in separate rooms just like the previous two rounds, with the facilitating role of the Omani host and with the participation of the heads of the Iranian and US delegations,," said Esmaeil Baghaei while speaking to journalists in Muscat on Saturday.

Baghaei also said that the Iranian technical-expert delegation, which is headed by the political and legal-international deputies of the foreign minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, respectively, is present at the site of the negotiations.

He added that the Iranian technical team is comprised of experts in the field of sanctions, including economic-banking experts, and also experts who have expertise in the nuclear field and interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in its principled positions on the need to end oppressive sanctions and prepare for confidence-building about the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program," added the spokesman, according to the Telegram channel of the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson.

"Experience shows that reaching an understanding (deal) requires respect for Iran's legitimate rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and assurances of an effective end to the sanctions," Baghaei concluded.

