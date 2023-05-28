  1. Economy
May 28, 2023, 1:20 PM

Iran’s exports to Central Asia, Caucasus, Russia up 50%: TPOI

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – An official in charge of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has announced that export to Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia registered a 50 percent growth this year.

The Director-General of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia’s Affairs Rahmatollah Khormali said on Sunday that Iran’s export of products to Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia indicated a 50 percent growth during the first month of the current fiscal year (March 21-April 20).

According to the customs statistics, the country’s value of export to Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia in this period hit $215 million, showing about 50 percent growth compared with the previous year’s corresponding period, he added.

The main export destinations in the correspondent period were the Russian Federation ($60 million), the Republic of Azerbaijan ($33 million), Armenia ($32 million), Turkmenistan ($27 million), and Uzbekistan ($20 million).

