Iran backs any initiative to strengthen peace, security

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Turkmenistan's National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties, recent developments in the region, and issues of mutual interest.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that peace and trust are essential for enhancing economic, trade, cultural, and political ties among nations, and that Iran advocates for any efforts aimed at promoting peace and tranquility.

During the phone talks, Pezeshkian expressed his satisfaction with the expanding trend of relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, trade and cultural fields, adding, “I hope that the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, which will soon be held in Tehran, will make an effective contribution to accelerating the implementation of the agreements between Iran and Turkmenistan and also to improving the level of interactions between the two countries."

He expressed his appreciation for the invitation from the Chairman of the People's Expediency Council of Turkmenistan to travel to this country and participate in the international "Peace and Trust" summit, which is being held on the occasion of the acceptance of Turkmenistan's proposal to name the year 2025 as such, and added that peace and trust are what humanity is missing in the contemporary world of today, and Turkmenistan’s initiative in presenting this proposal deserves appreciation.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran welcomes and supports all measures aimed at establishing and strengthening peace and tranquility, noting that peace and trust lead to deeper and more sustainable economic, commercial, cultural, and political cooperation between countries.

Turkmenistan's national leader, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the expanding relations between the two countries based on mutual respect and appreciated the role of President Pezeshkian in this respect.

Turkmenistan is ready and interested in comprehensively developing relations and cooperation with its long-standing friend and neighbor, Iran, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow added.

The Turkmen leader also voiced concern over the continuous decline in the Caspian Sea's water levels, urging Tehran to host a summit of the leaders of the littoral states.

Additionally, he expressed solidarity with Iran following the powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, offering assistance in this regard.

