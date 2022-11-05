Terrorist atatck in Somalia capital kills 15

Media have reported that at least 15 people have been killed in a terrorist attack on a military base in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
No details have come out of the attack by the Somali security officials.
MNA/PR
TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – At least 15 people have been killed in a terrorist attack on a military base in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
Media have reported that at least 15 people have been killed in a terrorist attack on a military base in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
No details have come out of the attack by the Somali security officials.
MNA/PR
Your Comment