Nov 11, 2022, 7:00 PM

97 Al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Somalia's Ministry of Information announced on Friday morning that 97 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed during two large-scale operations of the country's army and security forces.

Somalia's Ministry of Information announced in a statement that 50 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed by the country's army and with the cooperation of popular Resistance forces in the "Eil Ghoruf" area located in "Galgaduud" province, Somalia’s Official News Agency reported.

According to the report, a number of 47 terrorists were killed in the "Gishan" region of the "Lower Shabelle" province following another operation launched by the security forces of this country.

Recently, 21 members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in the operation of the Somali forces in "Lower Shabelle" state.

Al-Shabaab is an armed terrorist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda and has been behind many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

