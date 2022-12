During an operation launched on Saturday in Al-Bab and Jarablus, Turkish security forces nabbed 13 ISIL members, including a senior operative of the terror group.

Separately, five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were sent to Jarablus for plotting a terror attack, were also arrested by security forces, Anadolu news agency reported.

During the search at addresses, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, 253 cartridges, and 10 kg hand-made explosives were seized from the terrorists.

MA/PR