ISIL leader killed by Syrian security forces in Daraa

ISIL leader Abu Al-Hasan Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi, who was announced killed a few days ago is the same person as Abd Al-Rahman Al-Iraqi, known as "Saif Baghdad" who was killed in an operation carried out by the Syrian Army in Jasim city on October 15, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

A security source in Daraa told SANA that Abu Al-Hasan Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi, called “Saif Baghdad” is the so-called "General Emir" of ISIL in the southern region and was killed along with the entire militants of his group after targeting their headquarters in the northern neighborhood of Jasim city.

According to the source, Al-Qurashi, an Iraqi national, led ISIL operations, supervised its extension to Jordanian, Iraqi, and Syrian lands, and was primarily responsible for assassinations in the northern region of Daraa.

The source added that with the support of local groups, the Syrian security forces eliminated several terrorists, including Al-Qurashi and Abu Salem Al-Iraqi in Daraa.

On Wednesday, the US Central Command claimed that the operation that resulted in the killing of the ISIL leader was carried out by the so-called "Free Syrian Army."

MA/PR/FNA14010911000193