Zionist settlers set fire to several Palestinian cars in the two villages of Abu Ghosh and Ain Naquba in the Occupied Lands in Al-Quds on Friday morning.

Local sources said that the Zionist settlers set fire four vehicles belonging to the Palestinian citizens in Abu Ghosh area, located in the northwest of the Occupied Lands, and four other vehicles in Ain Naquba, located in the west of this city.

