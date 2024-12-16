Pezeshkian awards Olympic, Paralympic medal winners

Iran’s Minister of Sports Ahmad Donyamali and other senior government officials also attended the ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Monday.

A total of 49 Iranian medalists and champions and 58 other people, including coaches and managers, received money prizes from the government.

Before the ceremony, Pezeshkian spoke with a number of athletes and heads of Iranian sports federations.

Addressing champions and their coaches, Pezeshkian said that "Your success on international stages inspires the people of Iran. We will do everything in our power to remove obstacles in your path and pave the way for you to reach even greater and more honorable heights. We hope for a day when our beloved Iran stands as a flagbearer of excellence in all fields."

He appreciated the champions, coaches, and managers, stating "You have not only brought medals but also joy to the hearts of the Iranian people and strengthened national pride. Meeting you fills me with a sense of pride and honor."

The president highlighted the importance of making efforts as well as unity and belief in national capabilities, emphasizing the need to create an environment for development in all sectors including sports, President.ir reported.

Stressing the necessity of setting aside differences and fostering unity among all segments of society, he argued: "No power can bring us down except the divisions and obstacles we create for ourselves. If we believe that every Iranian, regardless of ethnicity or religion, can be the best, nothing will stop us. We must join hands, set aside our differences, and aim for great heights."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president referred to the goals outlined in the 20-Year Vision Document for Iran’s future, emphasizing that Iran must inspire the region and the world.

He concluded: "In science, technology, sports, economy, and other fields, we must strive to reach the pinnacle, but this position is not easily attained; it requires hard work and effort. Our government has a duty to provide the necessary groundwork to achieve this goal."

Iran finished 21st in the medals ranking of the Paris Olympics with 12 medals. The country’s Paralympic athletes also grabbed 25 medals to finish 14th in the games held right after the Olympics in August-September.

MNA/IRN85691653/TT