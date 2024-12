Khalifa bin Saeed Khalifa Albusaidi, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Oman was received for a meeting with the speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at the parliament's compound on Sunday morning.

The Omani delegation headed by Albusaidi has been in Tehran over the past few days. The delegation visited various departments of Iranmall in the west of the capital Tehran.

