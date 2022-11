The Israeli regime's troops detained at least 16 Palestinian citizens during their raid. The detainees were transferred to the Zionist regime's security centers.

A Journalist from Bethlehem was also among the detainees.

Palestinian sources also published footage of the destruction of Palestinian houses in the west of Salfit.

Meanwhile, Zionist sources reported that Resistance fighters shot at a patrol of the regime army in the southwest of Jenin.

MP/5641848