Putin says Russia has initiative across entire Ukraine front

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday his troops had the upper hand across the entire front line in Ukraine and were accelerating their advance.

Russian troops are firmly holding the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact," Putin told his military generals in a televised meeting, AFP reported.

He said Russia's army had seized 189 Ukrainian settlements this year and called 2024 a "landmark year in the achievement of the goals of the special military operation," using Moscow's official language for its campaign.

Speaking after Putin at the same meeting, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said Russia's troops had seized almost 4,500 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory this year and were now gaining around 30 square kilometres a day.

