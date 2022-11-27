Israeli army to begin military exercise on northern borders

A spokesman for the Zionist regime’s army reported that this military exercise is scheduled to start on Sunday and will run unit Thursday.

In this military exercise, different units of the Zionist army will take part, he said, adding that various scenarios and cooperation between the ground and air forces will be practiced in different conditions.

In another development, the Hebrew media claimed that the Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi canceled the large-scale operation that was supposed to be carried out in Jenin late last week.

The Zionist regime media stated that after 13 hours passed since the abduction of the body of the Zionist soldier in Jenin and the preparation of negotiations with the Palestinians in cooperation with the self-ruled organization in order to return the body of this soldier, Kochavi canceled the plan to attack this city.

