Iran condemns US-UK aggression on Yemen

In a statement on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei said the US and Britain continue to carry out joint military aggression against Yemen simultaneous with the two countries’ unwavering support for the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Press TV, he added that such attacks are a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter by two permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Baghaei praised “honorable” support and solidarity of the Yemeni people for the Palestinians in the face of the Israeli regime’s occupation and massacre.

The Iranian spokesman called on the international community and global circles as well as Muslim countries to fulfill their legal and human duties to support the oppressed people of Yemen and oppose the US-UK military aggression and destabilizing moves in the West Asia region.

American and British warplanes early on Monday conducted a joint airstrike on targets in Yemen’s province of Hajjah, amid the Arab country’s ongoing maritime operations against vessels linked to Israel and its allies in the Red Sea.

According to reports, the aerial assaults struck the Buhais area in the Midi district of the province. They, however, did not provide any details regarding potential casualties or damage.

The US and British military aircraft also targeted a number of locations in the At Tuhayta district of the strategic western province of Hudaydah. Details on potential human or material losses from the strikes have yet to be disclosed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

