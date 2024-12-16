Israeli regime reports drone launched from Yemen

According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, the Israeli army announced on Monday that a drone had been fired from Yemen but it was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea.

The Yemeni army has not made any comments yet.

The attack came hours after US and UK fighter jets struck the Bahis area of the Midi district in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate. Still, there have been no reports regarding the targets hit or the extent of the damage caused by the bombings.

The US and Britain kicked off their attacks on Yemen in mid-January in the wake of attacks by the Arab country on Israel-bound ships in the high seas.

Yemen says that its maritime operations are aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance groups in Gaza hit by the Israeli brutal war for more than a year now.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have also launched attacks on Israeli-occupied territories in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Yemen has vowed to keep up attacks on Israeli-linked vessels as well as targets within the occupied territories until the Tel Aviv regime ceases its genocidal war on Gaza.

MNA/IRN