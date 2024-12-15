Ejei condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory

Iranian Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Mohseni Ejei held talks with Khalifa bin Saeed Khalifa Albusaidi, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Oman and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, Iran’s judiciary chief expressed his satisfaction with the government of Sultanate of Oman, people, scholars, and intellectuals for their stance on opposing the criminal Zionist regime's heinous crimes against the Palestinian people, stating that positive stance of Omani government will undoubtedly go down in the history.

As a result of all-out support of some Western countries, the Zionists have so far martyred about 50,000 Palestinians, including innocent children since the start of war on October 07, 2023, he deplored.

In addition, the criminal Zionist regime has committed crimes in Lebanon by massacring people of the Arab country, Ejei continued, emphasizing that it [Zionist regime] is now launching airstrikes against Syrian people in violation of territorial integrity of the country and has targeted all defensive and strategic infrastructures of the Muslim country.

“We have no hope in so-called international forums to stop the war machine of Zionist regime but we must know that if we should unite and stand firm together, the war machine of the Zionist regime would be stopped.”

Iran’s judiciary chief termed the relations between Iran and Oman ‘longstanding, and friendly’ in various fields and stressed the need for expanding the legal and judicial relations between the two neighboring countries.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Sultanate of Oman, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

Earlier on Sunday, Khalifa bin Saeed Khalifa Albusaidi, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Oman was received for a meeting with the speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at the parliament's compound.

