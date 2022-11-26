Israeli regime discovers bomb in Occupied al-Quds

The bomb was found near the Bridge of Strings in al-Quds and neutralized, according to the reports.

Following two explosions in the Occupied city of Quds in recent days and receiving hundreds of warnings from the security and military apparatus of the Israeli regime, the Zionists are living in fear and terror.

Last Wednesday, two explosions left at least one Zionist killed and 47 others injured. Five of the wounded were reported to be in a critical situation.

The Zionist police have announced that after the Wednesday incidents, it has received hundreds of warnings about the presence of suspicious objects in the Occupied city of Quds.

